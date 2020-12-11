Surat, Dec 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Surat district of Gujarat neared 46,000 with 194 persons testing positive in the last 24 hours, Gujarat health officials said on Friday evening.

The case count in the district reached 45,998.

With three deaths during the day -- two from the city and one from the rural area -- the death toll in the district rose to 1,098, said a release by the state Health Department.

While 166 persons were found positive in Surat city, 28 cases were reported from rural areas.

On the other hand, 262 coronavirus patients -- 198 from the city -- were discharged from hospitals.

