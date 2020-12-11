Piaggio on Friday officially announced pre-booking commencement of the Aprilia SXR 160 premium scooter in India. The maxi-scooter is expected to be launched in the country soon. Designed in Italy, the two-wheeler manufacturer has commenced the production of the scooter at its Baramati plant, Pune. The scooter is available for pre-booking with a down payment of Rs 5,000 via Aprilia’s official website or offline dealerships across the country.

The upcoming Aprilia SXR 160 scooter will be available in four colours - Glossy Red, Matt Blue, Glossy White and Matt Black colours. Aprilia’s new maxi-scooter will sport features such as signature graphics, wrapped-around LED headlamps, LED taillights, fully digital cluster, mobile connectivity option, longer and comfortable seat, adjustable rear suspension, disc brake with ABS among others. Designed in Italy for the Indian market, the SXR 160 scooter brings the first of its kind combination of style, performance and extraordinary comfort riding experience coupled with great ergonomics.

The premium scooter incorporates the brand’s latest global design language. It will be powered by a 160cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, SOHC, BS6-compliant engine with EFI technology. It develops 11 PS of maximum power @ 7600 rpm with peak torque of 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm.

Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter (Photo Credits: Aprilia)

Some of the key highlights of the scooter are ergonomic profile seat, rider Flexi foot peg and retractable co-rider footsteps, always on eyeline position lights, split glove box, USB charging port in front, large lit up under storage area and more. There’s also a multifunctional all-digital cluster giving details like numerical speedometer, RPM meter, mileage indicator, average, top speed indicator, time display, trip meters, odometer, engine temperature indication, ambient temperature indication.

