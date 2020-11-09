Bengaluru, Nov 9 (PTI) Karnataka reported 1,963 new COVID-19 cases 19 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,48,850 and the toll to 11,410, the health department said on Monday.

The day also saw 2,686 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the fresh cases, 978 were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of November 9 evening, cumulatively 8,48,850 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,410 deaths and 8,04,485 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

Of the 32,936 active cases, 32,060 patients were in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 876 are in Intensive Care Units.

Five out of total 19 deaths reported on Monday were from Bengaluru urban, followed by Ballari (3), Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad (2), and Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Kolar, Mandya, Raichur and Tumakuru (1).

Most of the deceased either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of new cases with 978 infections, followed by Mysuru 95, Bengaluru Rural 93, Mandya 73, Chitradurga 69, Tumakuru 65, Chikkaballapura 56, while the rest were scattered in other districts.

Bengaluru urban district also was on top in the total number of positive cases, with 3,50,305 infections, followed by Mysuru 48,850 and Ballari 37,710.

Among recoveries too, Bengaluru urban was on top with total of 3,27,948 discharges, followed by Mysuru 46,807 and Ballari 36,581, the bulletin said.

Over 88,23,191 samples have been tested so far, out of which 84,965 were on Monday alone, and 15,457 among them were rapid antigen tests.

