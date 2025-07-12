New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The eye-witness in the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots case, Harpal Kaur Bedi, said on Saturday that her statement given against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler was without the influence of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or political leaders. Bedi had started testifying at the Rouse Avenue court on Friday and returned on Saturday for cross-examination.

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler is facing trial linked with the killing of 3 Sikhs in the Pul Bangash area on November 1, 1984.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh recorded the statement of Harpal Kaur Bedi, who is the eyewitness to the killing of Sikhs in the Pul Bangash area.

Advocate Anil Kumar Sharma, alongwith advocates Anuj Sharma and Apoorv Sharma, appeared for Jagdish Tytler and submitted that it is a fake case to implicate him and there is no truth at all. The court has listed the matter on July 21 for recording the statements of other witnesses.

On Friday, in her statement, Harpal Kaur Bedi had stated that she saw Jagdish Tytler come to Gurudwara Pul Bangash and incite the mob, who later set the Gurudwara on fire.

She had stated that her husband, Amarjeet Singh Bedi, was in the business of electronics and had a showroom in the area of Pul Bangash. One of the deceased, Gurcharan Singh Channi, was their employee. Another deceased, Badal Singh, was a ragi (musician) at Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

She testified that their shop was looted by the mob. While standing near Gurudwara Pul Bangash, she claimed to have seen Jagdish Tytler arrive in an Ambassador car, accompanied by three others who emerged from the vehicle with him.

Bedi testified that Jagdish Tytler incited the mob, instructing them to loot the Gurudwara and kill Sikhs, claiming "they have killed our mother." Bedi stated, "I myself have seen and heard the same from accused Jagdish Tytler." She then identified Tytler in court during the hearing.

"I identify accused Jagdish Tytler, who is present in the Court today. After saying that, he sat in the car and returned. Accused Jagdish Tytler was a Member of Parliament and was known to my husband. He also used to visit our shop as my husband was associated with the Congress Party," the eyewitness said.

The witness deposed that their employee, Gurucharan Singh Channi, and Sardar Badal Singh took shelter in the house of her neighbour, namely Tilakraj, in Hathikhana Azad Market.

She said, " When it started to dawn, the mob armed with rods, gandasa and other arms broke open the door of the house of our neighbour Tilak Raj."

She further stated that after entering the house of Tilak Raj, the mob found out the employee Gurcharan Singh Channi and Sardar Badal Singh (Ragi) and cut them with their arms.

"The mob threw both of them from the roof to the ground and thereafter, they put them in a cart (rehari) and put the tyres on them, threw them inside the Gurudwara, Pul Bangash and burnt," Bedi recalled the incident.

She stated that she witnessed the incident herself, but did not see the third killing as the person was killed in a Gurudwara. Defence counsel Anil Kumar Sharma cross-examined the witness alongwith Anuj Sharma and Apoorv Sharma, who appeared for Jagdish Tytler.

The witness claimed that she was approached by the late Kuljeet Singh Duggal, who attempted to bribe her into not testifying against Tytler.

The witness said, "I (Bedi) was enticed by Kuljeet Singh Duggal, who expired a year ago. The day before yesterday, too, I was threatened not to depose in the court. I have filed a complaint on July 9, 2025."

"I know Kuljeet Singh Duggal. He was the person who visited me to entice me by offering money. He is no more and expired about a year back," Bedi added.

She rejected the suggestion that Kuljeet Singh Duggal never visited or offered any money to her. "It is also wrong to suggest that I (Bedi) am blaming him as he has already expired," she said. During cross-examination, she stated that it is correct that neither she nor her husband had named the involvement of accused Jagdish Tytler until 2008.

During cross-examination, Bedi said that she kept quiet till 2008 and did not mention the name of Jagdish Tytler, as there was a threat to kill her only son. She stated that she now has no fear, as her son has died.

"It is correct that before 2016, I did not name accused Jagdish Tytler in the present case. I named him for the first time in a statement of 01.03.2016," she added.

"My son was threatened for life by men of accused Jagdish Tytler not to state anything against him, and as I was having the only son and for the sake of his life, I kept mum," Bedi had said.

Saying that with the passing of her son, she has no fear and stated true facts to the CBI and the court, she said, " Now, my only son has died in the year 2015 and from that time, I did not have any fear and as such stated all the true facts to CBI and Court. I did not give any complaint regarding threat to my son till 2015 or thereafter till date." (ANI)

