New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): The two accused apprehended by Delhi Police's Special Cell in wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother's murder case will be produced before the court in the national capital on Friday, Police said.

On Wednesday, police had informed that Nisha Dahiya and her brother were shot dead and their mother hospitalised after her coach and his friends allegedly opened fire at them in Halalpur village of Haryana's Sonipat district.

The Haryana Police will take over the judicial custody of the accused after their presence before the court today.

Apart from Haryana Police, Delhi Police also registered an FIR on Friday against the accused, identified as Coach Pawan Barak and Sachin Dahiya.

One licensed revolver has also been recovered from Barak's possession, police informed. (ANI)

