Pilibhit, Sep 7 (PTI) Two persons were arrested here in connection with the alleged gangrape of a minor girl, police said Tuesday, adding the accused has absconded.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Kumar P said a 16-year-old girl accused three persons of raping her on Sunday.

Also Read | Muslims Have Been Cheated in the Name of Secularism, Says Asaduddin Owaisi While Launching Political Campaign From Ayodhya.

Two of the three accused persons were arrested within 36 hours of the incident, while one is absconding.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's father, the incident took place when she was returning home along with her brother-in-law on a motorcycle.

Also Read | Rajasthan Govt Imposes Rs 27 Lakh Fine on Vodafone Idea Ltd in Data Leak Case.

The three accused dragged her to a sugarcane field and raped her, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)