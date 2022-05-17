Srinagar, May 17 (PTI) Two people were arrested and a juvenile nabbed on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor here, police said.

The trio allegedly kidnapped the girl from Hazratbal area and took her to nearby Malbagh, where they sexually assaulted her, the police said.

Also Read | Punjab Farmers Sit on Protest Near Chandigarh-Mohali Border After Being Stopped From Entering Capital, CM Bhagwant Mann Terms It 'Unwarranted'.

"Three accused including one Juvenile apprehended for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl in Malbagh, Soura. The girl was kidnapped from Hazratbal area and taken to Malbagh by these accused. Case registered under relevant sections of POCSO and IPC act at Nigeen PS," Srinagar police tweeted.

The two adult accused have been arrested and lodged in the lock-up of Nigeen police station while the juvenile has been lodged at an observation home in Harwan, they said.

Also Read | Karnataka: Orders Soon for Templates in Kannada, Says CM Basavaraj Bommai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)