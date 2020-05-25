India News | 2 Constables Caught for Illegally Transporting Liquor in Andhra's Krishna

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Two police constables were caught for illegally transporting liquor from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh.

Nandigama police nabbed them in two different incidents at Jonnalagadda checkpost.

"Based on the information received by Nandigama town police station inspector Kanakarao, 414 liquor bottles have been seized. They were being carried in four cases at Jonnalagadda check post. In the first case, Sivaramakrishna working as AR constable at Vijayawada GRP, along with another person, was caught carrying 13 full bottles and 167 quarter bottles," Nandigama DSP Ramanamurty said.

"In the evening, another constable named Nageswara Rao, a constable from Ibrahim Patnam was caught. He was carrying 10 full bottles and 237 quarter bottles. It is very wrong for constables to illegally transport liquor from other states during prohibition time. We have registered a case against them. We informed their units for disciplinary action," he said. (ANI)

