West Singhbhum (Jharkhand) [India] August 8 (ANI): Two Central Reserve Police Force's CoBRA troops sustained splinter injuries on Friday morning following an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast during an anti-Maoist operation in the Saranda forest area near Jaraikela in the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.

The injured personnel are attached to the 209 CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) unit-- a specialised elite force of the CRPF trained to tackle guerrilla warfare, jungle warfare, and insurgency operations, particularly in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) or Naxal-affected areas like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, and Maharashtra.

According to officials, the CRPF personnel sustained injuries around 11 am during a joint operation being conducted by troops of the 209 CoBRA unit and state police when the blast occurred.

"Immediate evacuation efforts were initiated, with both injured personnel being moved on foot to the Digha camp. From there, they are scheduled to be airlifted by helicopter for further medical treatment," the officials said.

Officials confirmed that both injured personnel are currently in stable condition. (ANI)

