Jammu, Dec 4 (PTI) Two people were killed and 14 injured when a vehicle carrying workers of a private company skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident took place near Dangduru when the workers of an under-construction power project were returning in a mini-bus from the dam site, they said.

A rescue operation was launched immediately after the accident. So far, two bodies have been retrieved while the others have been taken to a hospital.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed grief over the accident and assured all required help to the affected.

“Just now spoke to DC (Deputy Commissioner) Kishtwar Rajesh Kumar Shavan after receiving the news of an unfortunate accident of cruiser in Dandaru area. Two casualties reported. More updates awaited. Meanwhile, rescue operation has started. My office is in constant touch. All required help will be provided,” the minister wrote on X.

