India News | 2 Die as Car Hits Bike in Lalitpur

Lalitpur (UP), Jun 3 (PTI) Two persons died and as many were injured when a speeding car hit a bike near a petrol pump in Lalitpur city of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Four labourers were travelling on a bike and when a car hit it from behind on Tuesday, police said.

Also Read | IMD Says Cyclone Nisarga Has Become Severe Cyclonic Storm and is 200 KMs Away from Mumbai: Cyclone Nisarga Live Tracker And News Updates.

They were rushed to the hospital, where Sumit Ahirwar (25) and Dinesh Singh (39) were declared brought dead. The two others were referred to Jhansi for better treatment.

Police have seized the car and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Also Read | Nisarga Cyclone: Section 144 Imposed in Mumbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)