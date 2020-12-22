Bulandshahr, Dec 22 (PTI) The Bulandshahr police has arrested two alleged drug smugglers found in possession of one kilogram of smack valued at over Rs one crore in the international market, an official said on Tuesday.

He said the arrests were made by a team of district's Narora police station, which also seized the contraband.

Dibai's Police Circle Officer Vandana Sharma identified the arrested accused as Gaffar of Bulandshahar and Hirdesh of Hathras districts.

She said Narora police made the arrest and seizure on a tip-off that two people were carrying one kilogram of smack in a Wagon R vehicle on Monday night from Badaun.

On this, the police erected a barricade on Narora Barrage Bridge and started checking vehicles there on Monday night when the suspect van reached there.

When the police flagged it down to stop, its driver sped it up and tried to flee but the policemen managed to surround the van and forced it to stop.

The police overpowered its two occupants and recovered the smack after searching the vehicle, she said.

The smugglers were carrying the smack to sell it in Delhi, she added.

The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act and the further probe is on into it, she said.

