Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | 2 Elephants Found Dead in Odisha's Kendujhar

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 09:13 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | 2 Elephants Found Dead in Odisha's Kendujhar

Kendujhar (Odisha) [India], June 15 (ANI): Two elephants were found dead in Odisha's Kendujhar district on Sunday.

A team of forest officials traced the carcasses of the elephants near Gurubeda village in Baitarani (B) reserve forest under Champua range in the district while they had gone for patrolling, sources said.

Also Read | Nepal | Hundreds of Students Protest in Kathmandu Against Government's Handling of Covid-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

Both the tusks of the one of the elephants were found missing. Age of both elephants are in between 20 and 22.

Sashi Paul, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, said, "An inquiry will reveal the cause of death of the elephants. I will submit a report after an inquiry". (ANI)

Also Read | Realme Watch Scheduled for Online Sale Tomorrow via Flipkart & Realme Site; Prices, Specifications & Offers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement