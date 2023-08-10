Pratapgarh (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) Two bodies were found in a water-filled pit in Konhdaur police station area, about 30 km from the district headquarters here, on Thursday evening, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Vidyasagar Mishra said locals informed police about the dead bodies and a motorcycle lying in a 10-feet-deep pit filled with water at Parsupur village on Konhdaur-Madafarpur road.

Police reached the spot and fished out the bodies, he said, adding that those killed have been identified as Vipin Kumar (30) and his nephew Sonu Kumar (18), residents of Sarauli village, he said.

The relatives said that both had gone somewhere on a motorcycle on Wednesday evening and they started searching for them when the duo did not return home, police.

The bodies have been sent post-mortem, they said.

