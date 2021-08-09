Port Blair, Aug 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,546 on Monday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Both the fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has seven active cases, while 7,410 people have recovered from the disease so far.

A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, of whom 67 have died in the second wave of the pandemic since March 1, the bulletin said.

The administration has tested over 4.51 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated 3.02 lakh people to date, it added.

