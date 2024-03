Agra (UP), Mar 18 (PTI) Two girls, aged 13 and 18, were allegedly gang-raped in separate incidents in Agra in Uttar Pradesh last week, a police officer said on Monday.

The 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a fast food stall owner and his two friends. She was returning home from school after taking exam on Friday when the accused took her to a hotel and raped her.

Two of the accused have been arrested and a hunt is on for the third one, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Hemant Kumar said.

In the second incident, the 18-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a person known to her and his two friends in Sikandra locality on Saturday, police said.

"The three accused in the case have been arrested," a police officer said.

