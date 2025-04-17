Chandigarh, Apr 17 (PTI) Two employees of a civil hospital in Kapurthala district have been arrested for issuing false negative dope test reports in exchange of bribe, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said on Thursday.

Dope tests are required to obtain arms licence in Punjab.

Acting on a complaint filed on the chief minister's anti-corruption helpline, the Vigilance Bureau arrested a ward attendant named Manpreet Singh alias Sonu and Bholu alias Ismail, a contractual computer operator, for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

The roles of Mohitpal, a doctor posted at the civil hospital in Bholath, and Maan Singh, a contractual lab technician, are under investigation, a spokesperson for the bureau said.

The probe revealed that the accused accepted Rs 10,000 from the complainant for the issuance of a negative dope test report.

Further investigation indicated that the accused were routinely accepting bribes to fudge dope test results, the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he added.

