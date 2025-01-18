New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) A man and his brother-in-law were arrested by the police for their alleged involvement in ATM frauds in Delhi-NCR, an official said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Ankush (28) of Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh and Bidnesh (41) of New Sanjay Colony, Delhi.

Following a tip-off, the accused were apprehended from near Gandhi Nagar's Pusta Road on Friday, police said.

The police also recovered tools used in the crimes, including a cutter, adhesive tape and steel plates.

The investigation began after a complaint from a bank, which reported that their accounts had been debited, but cash never emerged from the ATM.

Through CCTV footage, the police identified a suspicious vehicle, which led them to the suspects. During interrogation, the duo revealed a sophisticated scam involving tampering with ATM machines, police said.

They used adhesive tape and plywood to block cash trays and cut sensor wires, preventing alerts to the bank.

The accused then waited for unsuspecting users to leave before retrieving the trapped money, police added.

