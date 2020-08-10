Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for alleged involvement in celebratory firing during an occasion in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Monday.

Ravi and Rahul were arrested in Thana Bhawan town on Sunday on the basis of a video about the two youths purportedly firing while dancing, Circle Officer Amit Saxena said.

A case has been registered, and a countrymade pistol and cartridges have been recovered from their possession, Saxena said. PTI

