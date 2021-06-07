New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Two members of a gang have been arrested for allegedly killing an elderly man during a robbery attempt in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh area, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Yogesh Sharma (28) and Rohit (22), both residents of Najafgarh, they said, adding that they were members of the Nandu gang.

The accused also tried to kill the wife of the deceased, police said.

On Wednesday, the accused entered the house of the victims at Durga Vihar in Najafgarh and strangulated Udayvir Singh to death, a senior police officer said.

The accused also tried to kill his wife Vidhya Devi. Both the victims were senior citizens, police said.

"Based on an information, a joint team of Chhawla police station and Special Staff arrested the accused on Thursday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

During interrogation, Sharma said he had come out of Jodhpur Jail, where he was lodged in an Arms Act case, two months back. He was also previously involved in various other cases, including robbery and others, police said.

He knew that the victim was rich and had a huge amount of cash at his house. So he and his friends, Rohit and Bablu, made a plan to rob Singh, the DCP said.

On Wednesday, they reached the house of the victim and went inside on the pretext to see a room for rent, police said.

After entering, he and his associates strangulated Singh to death. They also tried to kill his wife. The accused searched the house but could not find any cash and fled, police said.

