New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a 55-year-old man for trying to stop them from snatching his bag in north Delhi's Civil Lines area, police said on Friday.

The accused identified as Alam (33) and his gang leader Zayed Khan (38) were tracked and arrested after analysing more than 100 CCTV footages, they said.

Also Read | Amit Shah in Telangana Says ‘Countdown for K Chandrasekhar Rao-Led BRS Government Has Begun’.

Police said on May 8, two bike-borne men intercepted one Manoj Rawat, who was carrying a bag containing his belongings like contact lenses, documents and other articles, and tried to snatch a bag that he was carrying.

When the victim resisted one of them whipped out a pistol and fired at him. The victim sustained a gunshot injury and fell unconscious on the road. In order to escape, the accused fired two rounds in the air and managed to flee the spot with the bag. They also brandished their pistol to scare the public, they said.

Also Read | Iran Releases 2 Imprisoned French Citizens, Paris Says.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

He worked at a spectacles shop in the Chandni Chowk area, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said with the help of CCTV analysis, technical surveillance and local enquiry, Alam was identified as the one riding the bike at the time of the incident. The pillion rider was identified as Mohit Chauhan (33), a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad.

Accused Alam was nabbed from Mandoli and the bike used in the commission of the crime was seized from him, he said.

During interrogation, Alam revealed that he along with his other associates hatched a conspiracy to commit robbery and that their gang is headed by one Zayed Khan, he added.

"Khan made strategies and gave specific directions to commit robbery at any cost. He also told them not to hesitate to fire at the target in the face of resistance or to escape from the spot," the DCP said.

Later, Khan was also arrested and the weapon used in the commission of the crime was recovered, police said, adding raids are being conducted to nab the other accused in the case.

With Khan's arrest, police claimed to have worked out two more cases of robbery.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)