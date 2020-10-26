New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) An e-rickshaw driver was injured after he was stabbed by two men in southeast Delhi's Nizamuddin area, following which both were arrested, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday. The victim, identified as Mamun, was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where is undergoing treatment, they said.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Shamim (23) and Mohammad Bilal Abbasi (20), both residents of Sarai Kale Khan, they said.

According to police, two people hired Mamun's vehicle to go from Bhogal to Nizamuddin and Rs 20 fare was fixed, a senior police officer said.

He took them to their destination, but they refused to give the fare. A quarrel broke out between them over the issue and one of them stabbed him with a knife, police said.

"Thereafter, police arrested the accused persons from near the bus terminal at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station. The knife used by them was also recovered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

The accused told the police that since they did not have any work, they committed crimes to earn money. They had no money to pay the fare of the e-rickshaw, so they picked up a quarrel and later one of them stabbed the victim, police added.

