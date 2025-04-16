Hisar, Apr 16 (PTI) Police have arrested two people for allegedly vandalising a statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar here, an official said on Wednesday.

The alleged incident took place on Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 at a park in Hisar's Nangthala village.

According to police, those arrested have been identified as Paresh alias Riku, a resident of Nangthala and Rahul alias Chiku, who lives in Barki Khedi in Hisar.

Sub-inspector Mahender Singh said Nangthala village sarpanch Monika lodged a complaint about the statue being vandalised and a case was registered.

Both accused were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody, he said.

