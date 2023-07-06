New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Two persons including a woman suffered burn injuries after an LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinder reportedly caught fire and exploded at a house in Delhi's Gazipur village, police said on Thursday.

As per the information, both the victims who were injured in the cylinder blast were taken to Safdarjang Hospital for treatment.

On June 5 at midnight, police said they received a call that Sarita (30), and Harender (40), both residents of village Gazipur, Delhi were admitted by his mother Sharda Devi, after an LPG cylinder blast.

During the inquiry, police said it learned that Sarita suffered 75 percent burns while Harender received 5 percent burn injuries on his hand.

The family has been living on rent. Harender is an auto driver and Sarita is a housewife, they said.

More details are awaited (ANI)

