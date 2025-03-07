Cuttack, Mar 7 (PTI) Two persons were seriously injured as a fire broke out in a multi-storied residential building in Odisha's Cuttack in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

The flames were spotted around 2.30 in the garage of the building located in CDA Sector 7 in Markatnagar police station area, they said.

It is suspected that the fire broke out from the EV charging point in the garage, but the exact reason would be known after a thorough probe, they added.

It took more than two hours for the fire services personnel to douse the blaze, officials said.

A car, two bikes and some cycles parked in the garage were gutted in the fire, which spread to other parts of the building as well, they said.

Those injured were admitted to a private hospital, and their conditions were stated to be serious, police said.

The injured persons were staying in the building on rent, they said.

