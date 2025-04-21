Kolkata, Apr 21 (PTI) Two persons were injured in a fire that broke out on the top floor of a four-storeyed building in north Kolkata in the early hours of Monday, an official said.

The incident happened on Pathuriaghata Street in the Jorabagan police station area, he said.

The blaze was brought under control by 10 fire engines around 8.30 am, he added.

Two men, rescued from the building in an unconscious state, were rushed to a local hospital, police said.

The cause of the fire was being investigated, they said.

