Sonbhadra (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) Two children drowned while fishing in Amauli embankment in Robertsganj Kotwali area here on Monday, police said.

Suresh (7) and Surya Prakash (6), along with half a dozen children from Basauli village had gone to Amauli, about three kilometers away, for fishing, Inspector in-charge Avinash Chandra Sinha said.

The duo accidently went into deep water and drowned. The other children attempted to rescue them but failed, police said.

The bodies were taken out and sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

