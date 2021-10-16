Gumla, Oct 16 (PTI) Two labourers were killed and 10 others injured after they came in contact with a high-tension electricity wire in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said.

The incident took place on Friday in Dumartoli Mohalla when the labourers, carrying a mixture machine, touched the live wire that was hanging loose, they said.

Also Read | Bihar: Juvenile Dies by Suicide in Children Observation Home in Bhojpur.

The injured were taken to Gumla Sadar Hospital, where three of them were referred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Manish Chandra Lal said an investigation is underway.

Also Read | How Financial Institutions Are Modernizing Lending Through Tech.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)