Amethi, May 6 (PTI) Two people were killed and 11 sustained injuries in a collision between two vehicles in the Mohanganj area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night on the Raebareli-Ayodhya Road, they said.

A marriage was taking place at the house of one Laxmi Narayan Verma in Langda Ka Purwa village. An SUV carrying members of the wedding party was parked on the roadside when another car coming from Raebareli rammed into it.

Ram Jagjeevan, 38, and Bhawani Prasad Gupta, 45, died on the spot, while the injured were admitted to a hospital, they said.

