Dumka, December 2: Two persons were killed, and five others injured in a road accident involving three motorcycles in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Saturday evening, police said. The accident occurred at Thadihat village in Ramgarh, around 325 km from the state capital Ranchi, when a motorcycle, while overtaking a truck, collided head-on with another two-wheeler, a senior officer said.

A third motorcycle, which was behind the second one, came and crashed into the other two, Jarmundi sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Amod Narayan Singh said. Jharkhand Road Accident Video: One Killed, Several Others Injured As LPG-Laden Truck Hits Bike, Overturns in Escape Attempt in Godda.

Two persons were killed on the spot, while five injured were taken to Phulo-Jhano Medical College and Hospital. The deceased were identified as Rajendra Giri (35) and Kisan Rai (30).

