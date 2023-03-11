Etah (Uttar Pradesh), Mar 11 (PTI) Two people were killed and as many children injured after the roof of a house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Chilasni village, police said on Saturday.

The roof collapsed on Friday night when they were asleep, they said.

Suman (32) and Sonam (20) died in the incident while Kartikeya (11) and Priyanshi (9) were injured, SHO Dehat police station Sunil Kumar Singh said and added that the children were hospitalised.

