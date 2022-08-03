Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) Two people were killed and six others injured when the van they were travelling in was hit by a tanker here, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Hafiz Shahid (60) and Jayawati (50), they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Says ‘Don’t Need Election Symbol to Get Elected’.

The van was hit by the tanker at the Khatoli-Budhana road near the Sathedi Ganga canal on Tuesday night, the police said.

Two van passengers died in the accident. Six injured passengers were rushed to a hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable, they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Men’s Table Tennis Team for Winning Gold Medal at CWG 2022.

The tanker driver fled the spot after the accident. Efforts are being made to arrest the driver, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)