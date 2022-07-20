A UP Roadways bus on Wednesday lost control and rammed into a petrol pump in Bijnor. Several people were left injured after the accident. Fortunately, no casualties were reported from the site.

In UP's Bijnor, a UP roadways bus lost control and rammed into a filling station. Several injured, no casualties. pic.twitter.com/bhUDxrGkb4 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 20, 2022

