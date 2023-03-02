Mandi, March 2: Two people were killed while another was severely injured after a car fell into a ditch in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday night, informed police. Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: Manali-Chandigarh Bus Overturns Near Bilaspur; 16 Tourists Injured.

"Two people were burnt to death and another was injured after a car fell into a ditch in the Padhar sub-division of the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday night," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lokendra Negi. Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: Four Critical Among 16 Injured After Passenger Bus Overturns in Bilaspur.

The bodies have been sent to Civil Hospital, Jogindra Nagar for postmortem and the injured person has been admitted to a hospital for treatment, the DSP further said. Further investigation is underway.

