Banda (UP), Jul 29: Two people were killed after being hit by a tractor-trolley near Kiratpur Canal under Girwa Police Station area here, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday night when Chandrakesh Kushvaha (30) and Bhishmdev Kushvaha (31) were going on a motorcycle and a sand-laden tractor trolley hit them, SHO Shashi Kumar Pandey said.

Also Read | Punjab Petrol Pumps Closed Today: Dealers Shut Petrol Stations to Protest Against High Taxes on Fuel And Pay Tribute to Member GS Chawla Who Died by Suicide.

While Chandrakesh Kushvaha died on the spot, Bhishmdev Kushvaha succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital, Pandey said.

Some locals including the families of the deceased staged a protest by keeping the bodies on the road and blocking traffic. They were pacified with the assurance of prompt action, he said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in India Reach 15,31,670, Death Toll Mounts to 33,425 : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 29, 2020.

An FIR has been lodged and the bodies were sent for post mortem examination, the SHO added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)