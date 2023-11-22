Shimla, Nov 22 (PTI) Two people were killed and as many sustained serious injuries when their vehicle fell into a gorge in Theog subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred near lower Khanewali on Tuesday, they said.

The car, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, had four occupants.

Archana (28) and Ankita (34) were declared brought dead by the doctors at a hospital in Theog while the injured mother-son duo -- Ashok (34) and Shankutla (55) -- were referred to the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital, Shimla, police said.

Ankita was Ashok's wife and was behind the wheel at the time of the accident while Archna had taken a lift in the car, police said.

