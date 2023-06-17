Jaipur, Jun 17 (PTI) Two labourers were killed coming under the debris of a stone mine collapse in Tonk district on Saturday, police said.

The victims were identified as Sheru Khan and Dev Lal. The incident was reportedly caused by rainwater collected outside leaking into the mine.

Also Read | Aurangabad: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President Prakash Ambedkar Bows, Pays Obeisance to Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb (Watch Video).

Other labourers rushed the two men to the nearest hospital for treatment where doctors declared them both brought dead, Mehndawas SHO Udayveer Singh said.

The victims' families refused the authorities to conduct a post mortem, but gave in when the mine leaseholder agreed to pay compensation to the kin, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Businessman Loses Rs 7.5 Crore to Fraudsters Including His Accountant; Two Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)