Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 22 (ANI): Two terrorist associates of the Pakistan-based proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested, and arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district, police said on Wednesday.

Acording to officials, the arrested terror associates were arrested on November 21.

"Two terrorist associates, Mumtaz Ahmad Lone and Jahangir Ahmad Lone, both residents of Trehgam, Kupwara, were arrested on the spot and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession, which included 2 pistols, 4 magazines, 2 filler magazines and 8 grenades," they said in a statement.

Police said that information was received on Tuesday about the movement of suspected terrorists along the National Highway bypass follwoing which a joint team of Srinagar Police and a Quick Response Team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) set up a strong checkpoint near the Sham Lal petrol pump, N R Colony, at the NHW bypass.

"During naka checking, a white-coloured Santro car bearing a J-K registration number coming from Parimpora and headed towards Tengpora tried to flee upon seeing the police party at the checkpoint," they said.

"However, they were apprehended tactfully by the team of officials present on the spot," they said.

Following their arrests, a case under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act) (UAPA), Explosive Act and Arms Act has been registered at Batamaloo police station. "Investigation has been started into the case," police added in their statement. (ANI)

