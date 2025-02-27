Imphal, Feb 27 (PTI) Two members of banned outfits in Manipur were arrested for allegedly being involved in extortion, police said on Thursday.

A cadre of the proscribed outfit Prepak (PRO) was held from Singjamei Makha Kakwa Asem Leikai in Imphal West district.

"The arrested man was identified as Sapam Jamesbond (25). He was directly involved in extortion and collecting money from the public, government offices, pradhans, businessmen and shop owners," a senior officer said, adding two mobile handsets were recovered from his possession.

The police also arrested one active member of the outlawed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup from the airport here in Imphal West district on Wednesday.

He was identified as Shamjetsabam Romananda Singh (23), another officer said.

One person was also arrested for allegedly being involved in the killing of 19-year-old Laishram Malemnganba earlier this month, police said.

He was apprehended from Poirei in Imphal East district on Wednesday, the officer added.

