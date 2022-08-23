New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested two men for allegedly carrying illegal weapons, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Saif Ali, 26, and Zubair, 26, they said.

Also Read | Monkeypox: India's First Indigenous MPV RT-PCR Test Kit Launched.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel said, "A secret input was received about proliferation of illegal arms in the area of northeast district. Subsequently, the team received information about Saif Ali and Zubair who were allegedly carrying illegal weapons.”

He said that according to the tip off, the two men were to come to a place near Jag Pravesh Hospital in Shastri Park to commit some crime.

Also Read | Mumbai Traffic Update: British-Era Carnac Flyover Closed for Reconstruction, Know Alternative Routes Here.

“A trap was laid near the spot and the accused were overpowered," he said.

A loaded sophisticated 9mm pistol with four live rounds (9mm), and one country-made pistol with four live cartridges were recovered from their possession, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)