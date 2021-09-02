New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Two men allegedly involved in over 20 cases of burglary and theft have been arrested in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, police said on Thursday.

Sachin Kumar (49) and Mohd Shadab (45) were identified with the help of CCTV footage and later arrested using technical surveillance, they said.

The police said three gold chains, a gold pendant, diamond earrings, Rs 54,000 cash, artificial jewellery, mobile phones, wristwatches and a two-wheeler were recovered from them among other items.

"Both the accused are habitual and professional burglars who forged Aadhaar cards and registration certificates of vehicles used in commission of crime to hide their identity from police. They even used chemical substances and equipments to break locks of houses to commit the offences," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Shadab was previously involved in more than 52 criminal cases, and Kumar six, the police said.

