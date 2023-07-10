Bhadohi (UP), Jul 10 (PTI) Two men were run over by a train while trying to cross a railway track here, police said on Monday.

SHO of Kotwali police station Ajay Kumar Seth said the victims have been identified as Subhash Prasad Kharwar (49) and Vipin Kumar Gautam (25), residents of Mariyahu in Jaunpur district.

The duo was going to Mumbai on Sunday when they were run over by a Varanasi-Lucknow train at Indira Mill railway crossing, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being probed, the SHO said.

