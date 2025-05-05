Bahraich, May 5 (PTI) Two minor brothers drowned in the Saryu River in Saraiya village here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when Anuj, 9, and Manoj, 6, were trying to cross the river to meet their mother Chandni, who was harvesting wheat on the other side, they said.

However, after covering a short distance, both began to drown. Locals rushed to rescue the children and managed to pull them out, but by then, they had died, police said.

At the time of the incident, the victims' father had gone to Nanpara for daily wage work, they said.

Tehsildar Ambika Chaudhary told reporters, "Post-mortem and other formalities are being completed. The bereaved family will be provided assistance as per rules".

