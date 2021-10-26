Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh has arrested two demonstrators on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the violence.

As per the SIT, the accused have been identified as Vichitra and Gurvinder Singh.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Retired Bank Manager From Dombivli Duped Of Rs 3 Lakh By Online Fraudster Impersonating Executive Of Mobile Network Company.

The arrest was made based on an FIR filed by another accused Sumit Jaiswal, the SIT informed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)