Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 30 (PTI) Two coronavirus patients from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district succumbed to the infection on Tuesday, officials said.

A 60-year-old man died while undergoing treatment at Muzaffarnagar Medical College, Begarajpur, they said.

Also Read | OnePlus' Affordable Smartphone Will be Called 'Nord'; OnePlus Nord Pre-Orders Teased Via Official Website.

This was the first COVID-19 fatality in the hospital so far, the officials said.

The other patient, a 75-year-old man from Budhana here, died due to the virus in a hospital in Meerut, the officials said.

Also Read | China Must Reconsider Hong Kong Security Law, 27 Countries Tell United Nations, Says AFP News Agency : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 30, 2020.

Meanwhile, seven more people recovered from coronavirus infection in Muzaffarnagar and the the numbers of active cases in the district now stands at 44, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)