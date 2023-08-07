Jaipur, Aug 7 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested five people including two Public Health Engineering Department executives in a Rs 2.20-lakh graft case in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, officials said on Monday.

Executive Engineer Mayalal Saini (Behror) and Junior Engineer Pradeep (Neemrana) were arrested Sunday night by a team of the ACB that raided a hotel in Jaipur following information developed by the agency's technical branch, ADG (ACB) Hemant Priyadarshy said.

They were arrested while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2.20 lakh from contractor Padam Chand Jain, supervisor Malket Singh and a private person named Praveen Kumar, the ADG said.

He said the alleged bribe was being given for approving outstanding bills for construction works in the PHED's Behror (Alwar) circle executed by the contractor's firm

The ACB team also recovered an additional Rs 2.90 lakh from the vehicles of the accused, the officer said.

He said all the five accused were arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

