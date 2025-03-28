Gaya (Bihar), Mar 28 (PTI) Two police officials, including a woman constable, were injured in an attack by a group of people in Bihar's Gaya district, an officer said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night in Mobarakpur area under the jurisdiction of the Pariyya Police Station when a team of police personnel went there to rescue a person who was taken hostage by a chowkidar's son and got engaged in an argument with him and others, he said.

Also Read | Kerala: Firefighters Called to Hospital After Doctors Fail To Remove Metal Nut Stuck on Man's Private Parts in Kasaragod.

The prime accused in the attack has been identified as Baidyanath Paswan, the son of chowkidar Suresh Paswan.

Commenting on the incident, Pariyya Police Station SHO Pramod Kumar told reporters, “It took place when a police team went to rescue a person who was taken hostage by Baidyanath Paswan and others in the Mobarakpur area on Thursday night. A heated argument took place, following which the police team was attacked by the accused."

Also Read | 'India First' Has Become the Mantra of Country's Foreign Policy, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The injured police officials have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Babu Paswan and constable Priya Kumari, the SHO said.

Additional security personnel immediately reached the spot and took the injured personnel to the nearest hospital, the officer said.

The condition of the injured police personnel is stable, the SHO said.

The accused managed to flee the spot, he said, adding that the police also rescued the person who was taken hostage.

The investigation is underway and a manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding accused, he added.

The incident occurred in the backdrop of recent attacks on policemen in the state, in which two ASIs died and 27 personnel were injured.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)