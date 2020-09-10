Phagwara, Sep 10 (PTI) Union Minister Som Parkash on Thursday said two men from Punjab who were living on a roadside in the United Arab Emirates after loosing their jobs will be reunited with their families soon.

A video clip showing the two men, identified as Charanjit Singh and Gurdip Singh, living on a roadside under a tree in the UAE had recently gone viral on social media.

On seeing their conditions, the parents of the two men urged the Centre to arrange for their return.

Charanjit belongs to Jagpalpur village near Phagwara in Punjab's Kapurthala district, while Gurdeep hails from Theekriwal Goraya village near Qadian in Gurdaspur district.

In a statement, Parkash said he wrote a letter to the Union Ministry of External Affairs for bringing the two men back to India. He said after the MEA's intervention, the two Punjabis are now in Indian consulate in Dubai.

The consulate officials have informed that they are preparing the required documents for sending the two men to India, he said.

“They will be reunited with their families soon”, said the Union minister of state for Commerce and Industry.

