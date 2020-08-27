Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): A 12-year-old girl and a 70-year-old woman succumbed to their injuries at the JJ hospital in Mumbai after a part of a toilet of the Mishra Building in Baikulla on Thursday collapsed, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed.

"Around 1 pm today afternoon, a part of a toilet in the Mishra Building collapsed near the Ayesha Hotel in the Byculla area. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, the police, an ambulance and ward staff were mobilized," the BMC said.

As per Dr Nahira, Resident Medical Officer of the JJ Hospital, two victims of the collapse, 12-year-old Aliya Riyasat Kureshi and 70-year-old Noor Kureshi succumbed to their injuries around 4:45 pm in the hospital later in the day. (ANI)

