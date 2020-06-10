India News | 2 Terrorists Killed in Encounter in J-K's Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 10 (ANI): Two unidentified terrorists were killed in the ongoing encounter at Sugoo area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Zone Police said on Wednesday.

Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.

Also Read | High Power Committee Constituted to Probe Into Causes Behind Gas Leak Incident at LG Polymers Plant in Visakhapatnam: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 10, 2020:.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)